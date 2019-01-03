Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed: The Leader Promising to Heal a Nation (BBC)

Ethiopia's new Prime Minister is being hailed as a young reformist as he brings a new era of peace in the region (photo courtesy: Getty Images)

BBC (by Fergal Keane)

The crowd at the airport in Jimma in Ethiopia’s Oromia region was handpicked and universally rapturous. But these were not the praise-singing party hacks who so often grace the arrivals and departures of powerful men in Africa. Men and women, old, young and very young – beaming babies were held above the crowd – had gathered to witness the arrival of a political sensation.

“We are so very happy,” an elderly man shouted to me above the sound of the military band, “it is like a renaissance. We have waited so long for this.”

Shift from autocracy

Then Abiy Ahmed was among us, descending the steps of his plane to delighted cheers, testing the nerves of his security detail as he reached into the crowd to kiss a baby here, embrace an old man there.

I was conscious of an extraordinary fusion between the driven energy of an individual and the hope of a nation. Africa has rarely seen anyone like him.

At 42 he is the youngest leader on the continent but his impact is far greater than his age suggests.

When the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition elected him prime minister nine months ago the country, Africa’s second largest in terms of population with more than 100 million people, shifted decisively from a long period of autocracy. He ended a 20-year conflict with neighbouring Eritrea, freed thousands of political prisoners, unfettered the media and appointed women to half the cabinet posts. Parliament also accepted his female nominees for president and head of the supreme court. On top of that, he asked a dissident leader to return from exile in the United States to run the electoral commission.

