For Genna (Christmas) Ethiopia Pardons Prisoners, Announces Dialogue on National Reconciliation

As Orthodox Christians celebrated Genna (Ethiopian Christmas) on Friday, the country announced pardons to numerous prisoners including prominent members of TPLF, opposition leader Eskinder Nega, media owner and politician Jawar Mohammed and TPLF's founding member Sibehat Nega. (AP photos)

Ethiopia announces amnesty for jailed opposition politicians

The Ethiopian government has pardoned numerous political prisoners. The effort is part of a larger drive to initiate a “national dialogue” after a year of civil war with forces from the Tigray region.

Ethiopia released several political prisoners Friday in a bid to jumpstart a “national dialogue” amid a grueling civil war.

The unexpected move to release political prisoners, including some from Tigray, the region whose forces are at odds with the federal government in Ethiopia, comes amid a pause in the conflict.

The government said it was releasing important members of Tigray’s forces and opposition leaders from the Oromo ethnic group and the Amhara…

Earlier Friday, the party of Ethiopia’s opposition leader Eskinder Nega said he had been released following a year and a half in prison.

Ethiopian state TV said two others opposition leader Bekele Garba and media owner and politician Jawar Mohammed, were also released.

Ethiopians Celebrate Christmas, President Sahle-Work Zewde Attends Ceremony in Lalibela

FBC

Addis Ababa, January 7, 2022 (FBC) – Orthodox Christians across Ethiopia are celebrating Christmas (Genna), an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

The holiday is being celebrated in the city of Lalibela, Amhara regional state, in the presence of followers of Orthodox Christians, President Sahle-Work Zewde, and other officials.

At the event, the President extended her gratitude to “all Ethiopians who have sacrificed to enable us celebrate the festival in the city of Lalibela today.”

“We are celebrating this year’s Christmas together with you (residents) to show our solidarity,” President Sahle-Work added.

In Ethiopia, Christmas is celebrated on January 7th.

In their happy Christmas message yesterday, religious leaders urged the haves to uphold their age-old culture of sharing with the have-nots, while celebrating the festivity.

—

