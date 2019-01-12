Meet Julián Castro: The Young Texan Running for U.S. President in 2020

Wouldn't it be the perfect kind of poetic justice here in America if we were to elect a young, ambitious and reform-minded new President named Julián Castro (from Texas) in 2020? Given the current mood of the country as shown in the recent elections result we wouldn’t bet against it. Below is a New York Times article highlighting the 44-year-old former U.S. housing secretary and former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, Julián Castro, who has just declared his candidacy for President. NYT notes that if elected Castro, who is a Latino American, would be one of the youngest U.S. presidents to assume office. (Photo: The New York Times)

The New York Times

Julián Castro, Former Housing Secretary, Announces 2020 Presidential Run

Julián Castro, the former housing secretary and former mayor of San Antonio, announced on Saturday that he would run for president, one of the most high-profile Latino Democrats ever to seek the party’s nomination.

His first campaign stop will be in Puerto Rico, where he will speak on Monday at the Latino Victory Fund’s annual summit and meet with residents still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria. Later in the week, his campaign said, he will go to New Hampshire.

“When my grandmother got here almost a hundred years ago,” Mr. Castro said at the Plaza Guadalupe amphitheater in San Antonio, in the neighborhood where he was raised. “I’m sure that she never could have imagined that just two generations later, one of her grandsons would be serving as a member of the United States Congress and the other would be standing with you here today to say these words: I am a candidate for president of the United States of America.”

Mr. Castro, 44, was raised in San Antonio in a politically active family. His mother, Rosie Castro, was an activist with the Mexican-American political party La Raza Unida and frequently took Julián and his twin brother, Joaquin — now a congressman — to rallies and meetings. Joaquin Castro will be the chairman of Julián’s campaign.

At the age of 26, Mr. Castro became San Antonio’s youngest City Council member, and after one unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2005, he was elected to the city’s top job in 2009. In 2012, he delivered the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention — the same platform that catapulted Barack Obama, then a little-known state senator, to national prominence in 2004. Mr. Obama, as president, later chose him to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

