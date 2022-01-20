UPDATE: UN Chief Lauds ‘Demonstrable Effort to Make Peace’ in Ethiopia

(Photo: © UNICEF)

UN News

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to learn that “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia is finally underway, according to information relayed to him by the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa.

According to a statement released by his Spokesperson, António Guterres spoke on the phone with the former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, to exchange views on the conflict…

During the conversation, Mr. Obasanjo briefed the Secretary-General about his latest visit to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and the capital of the regional state of Tigray, Mekelle.

The High Representative told Mr. Guterres about the efforts being made by the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) to move towards a resolution of the violent conflict.

In the call, Mr. Obasanjo also “expressed optimism that there is now a real opportunity for political and diplomatic resolution of the conflict.”

Read the full article at news.un.org »

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.