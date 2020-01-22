A New Analysis Finds Growing Diversity in U.S. Cities

Nearly 70% of the country’s largest cities are more racially and ethnically diverse than they were in 2010, according to a U.S. News analysis. (Photo: People take photos from the Staten Island Ferry while looking at the Statue of Liberty in New York City/GETTY IMAGES)

U.S. News & World Report

CORRY JOE BIDDLE KNOWS to travel to the south side of Milwaukee for the best empanadas and to the north part of town when she’s craving soul food. She’s dined at Indian, Ethiopian and Cuban restaurants within the span of one week and sometimes rides the streetcar along its 2.1-mile path through the city simply to see her hometown from different perspectives.

“The sweets I’ve tasted, the people I’ve met and the feathers and fabrics I’ve touched – there are so many different kinds of people here,” says Biddle, executive director of talent development, vice president of community engagement and member of the diversity committee in the city’s chamber of commerce.

“Everywhere you go in Milwaukee, there’s an opportunity to meet someone different than you.”

And that opportunity has only increased over the past decade or so in Milwaukee and many other U.S. cities.

Nearly 70% of the country’s largest cities are more racially diverse than they were in 2010, according to a U.S. News analysis of the most recently released population estimates data from the U.S. Census Bureau – a trend that experts expect to continue.

“The U.S. is becoming more racially and ethnically diverse, and those patterns tend to be magnified in cities,” says Mark Mather, a demographer with the nonprofit Population Reference Bureau.

[READ: The 10 Most Racially Diverse Big Cities in the the U.S.]

U.S. News used a diversity index developed in 1991 by Philip Meyer of the University of North Carolina and Shawn McIntosh of USA Today to calculate a diversity score for U.S. cities with a population of 300,000 or more. The USA Today diversity index measures how likely it is that two people chosen at random would be different from one another, using the share that six racial and ethnic groups – white, black, Asian, American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and Hispanic – account for in the total population. People of Hispanic ethnicity can be of any race, according to federal standards, but this overlap among groups is captured in the analysis.

U.S. News calculated cities’ diversity index for 2018 using population estimates from the American Community Survey and for 2010 using data from the decennial census. Cities were defined by their legal, incorporated limits for consistency.

A Growth in Urban Diversity

Of the 66 cities with a population of 300,000 or more in 2018, about 70% – 46 cities – had a higher diversity index score in 2018 than in 2010.

Some of the largest diversity gains happened in cities that started with some of the lowest diversity scores, including Colorado Springs, Colorado, which was 83% white in 2010 and Detroit, which was 85% black that year.

Detroit saw the biggest gain in diversity, due in part to a growing white population. Between 2010 and 2018, the probability that two people chosen at random would be different than one another in the Motor City grew by 21%.

Two Ohio cities – Cleveland and Columbus – also top the list for largest increases in diversity. Along with Detroit and many other Midwest cities, both saw significant gains in their Asian population. Between 2010 and 2018, the Asian population in many Midwestern cities grew more than double the average pace for large cities, including by as much as 87% in Indianapolis, 74% in Columbus and 57% in Cleveland.

In 2010, Biddle’s home town of Milwaukee was one of just five large U.S. cities in which no racial or ethnic group accounted for more than 50% of the population, a number that has doubled as of 2018 with new additions including San Francisco, New York and Washington.

Traditional immigrant gateways on both coasts, including New York and Los Angeles, rank among the top 10 most diverse large cities. California cities consistently rank as the most diverse in the country, with Stockton, Oakland and Sacramento taking the top three spots in 2018.

Read more »

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.