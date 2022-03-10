Baltimore Avenue has been a culinary center for the culture since the 1980s.
Cafe owner Hayat Alif was about 8 years old when she started preparing coffee for her parents, a rite of passage for children growing up in Ethiopia and Eritrea, the former province that became independent after a 30-year civil war.
As Alif and her 10 siblings grew, they gradually took more responsibility in the daily ritual. From the beginning stages of just adding milk or sugar to their parents’ cups, they learned to wash beans, roast them in a skillet over a flame, grind them with a mortar and pestle, brew the grounds with boiling water in a clay pot, pour the coffee, and serve the adults.
Alif credits that experience with inspiring her to open a coffee shop. In October of 2020, she launched Alif Brew and Mini Mart, a combined restaurant, cafe, and market that brought the traditional coffee ceremony to Baltimore Avenue.
The commercial corridor that stretches across West Philadelphia has been a center for Ethiopian and Eritrean businesses since the early 1980s — with many of them run by women.
Nazaret Teclesambet, co-owner of The Wine Garden, attributes much of the professional success of Ethiopian women to their heritage. Unlike some other African nations, it was never colonized by Europeans, she said, and women raise their daughters to have a “fierce independence” and a “very tribal” belief in one another.
“There is a misconception of foreign women being behind the scenes,” Teclesambet said. “I grew up with a lot of women around me, hard-working women who operated corner stores and hair salons.”
She drew inspiration from them when she decided in 2019, after a career working with food trucks, to open a seasonal outdoor wine bar. People told her, “Nobody is just going to come drink wine. You need other things,” Teclesambet said, but she and daughter Favian Sutton persisted. They saw so much success on Baltimore Avenue that they expanded with a second location in Center City.
Teclesambet has lived in Philadelphia since the early 1980s, when she arrived with her Ethiopian father and Eritrean mother as part of the first wave of about 30 families fleeing their home country’s civil war.
“We were the first ones then,” reflected Teclesambet, now in her forties. “It was such a small community.”
She remembers admiring Neghisti Ghebrehiwot, who opened Dahlak right around that time as West Philly’s first serious Eri-Ethiopian restaurant.
Read the full article at billypenn.com »
—
Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.