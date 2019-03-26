America Used to be Great. Then This Guy Messed With Its Democracy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the primary reason why America feels very weird right now. (Getty Images)

VOX

Russia is a threat to American democracy, with or without collusion

No collusion, yes problem.

Donald Trump’s campaign didn’t collude with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election, according to the attorney general’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, and it doesn’t seem like Trump obstructed the investigation into whether or not it did.

That’s leading the pro-Trump crowd, like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, to try to stifle any further conversation about matters connected to the probe. “This is a complete home run for the president,” he said on ABC News on Sunday. “There should be no more talk of Russia.”

But there’s a pretty major problem with that line of reasoning: Even without evidence of collusion, Russia remains a major threat to American democracy.

We know this for two reasons. First, some US intelligence agencies and even Mueller’s report, per Attorney General William Barr, said that Russia clearly interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Top US officials have said the Kremlin also tried to influence the 2018 midterm vote, and there’s a good chance Russia is gearing up to mess with the 2020 presidential election.

Second, we’ve seen Russia clearly make headway with Trump’s campaign, even if Trump and some of those around him rebuffed its efforts. Among other things, Russia got meetings with top Trump advisers, had some of them speak on their propaganda outlets, and had others close to the Kremlin potentially receive sensitive campaign data.

Russia could conceivably have even more luck making inroads with a future US presidential candidate or campaign. Which means it remains a massive problem for the United States — and it shouldn’t take a collusion charge to see it that way.

“The Russian government still remains a threat to the United States, to our democracy, and is determined to weaken us,” Evelyn Farkas, a former top Pentagon official working on Russia, told me.

Read more »

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.