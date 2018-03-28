Abiy Ahmed Named as Head of Ethiopia’s Ruling Party En Route to PM Post

The 42-year-old Abiy Ahmed, who was born in Jimma from a mixed Christian-Muslim family, is en route to become the next Prime Minister of Ethiopia. (Photo: EPA)

BBC News

Ethiopians have woken up to a new leader, and a renewed sense of hope.

Abiy Ahmed has been voted in as leader of Ethiopia’s ruling coalition, paving the way for him to step into the shoes of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, who unexpectedly resigned last month.

He inherits a country which has seen some of the fastest economic growth in the world in recent years.

But it has also been riven by years of protests by people who feel marginalised, with a government accused by many of human rights violations – including torture and extrajudicial killing of political dissidents.

So is Mr Abiy – praised as an astute politician with impressive academic and military credentials – the man to lead Ethiopia into a peaceful, prosperous and free future?

Who is Abiy Ahmed?

Mr Abiy’s background is crucial to the way people view him.

When he is sworn in, he will become the country’s first Oromo leader – the ethnic group at the centre of nearly three years of anti-government protests, which have left hundreds of people dead.

One of their main complaints is that they have been politically, economically and culturally marginalised for years – despite being the country’s largest group.

The election of Mr Abiy – who is believed to have huge support among the Oromo youth as well as other ethnic groups – may change that.

He is leader of the Oromo People’s Democratic Organisation (OPDO), one of the four ethnic parties which make up the ruling the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition.

