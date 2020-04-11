Ethiopia Prohibits Company Layoffs Under State of Emergency (Bloomberg)

Orthodox Christians pray outside the closed Medhane Alem Cathedral as the government recommends to avoid large gatherings to curb the spread of the Covid-19 in Addis Ababa on April 5. (Photographer: Michael Tewelde/AFP via Getty Images)

Bloomberg

By Samuel Gebre

Ethiopia prohibited companies from laying off workers and terminating employment in measures introduced as part of a state of emergency to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The rules announced Saturday also ban meetings of more than four people for religious, government and other organizations, including political gatherings, Adanech Abiebie, the attorney general, said in a statement.

The nation could lose as many as 2 million jobs because of the pandemic over the next three months, Ephrem Lemango, commissioner at the Jobs Creation Commission, said Thursday in a webinar.

The new rules prohibit the eviction of tenants and rent increases, and halt prison visits. However, burials and “other important activities” are allowed provided participants maintain a distance of two meters.

While the government has closed schools and land borders, and postponed general elections initially scheduled for Aug. 29, its national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, is still flying to some destinations.

The Horn of Africa nation had 69 confirmed Covid-19 cases as of April 11, and three deaths.

Read more »

—

Related:

Ethiopia COVID-19 Response Team: Interview with Mike Endale

Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency, Recruits Health Workers to Fight Virus

Ethiopia Virus Cases Hit 52 (LATEST UPDATE)

Ethio-American Tech Company PhantomALERT Offers Free App to Track & Map COVID-19 Outbreak

‘Your Safety is Our Priority’: How Ethiopian Airlines is Navigating the Global Virus Crisis

Inspiring Amharic Poetry: A Reflection by Shimelis Amare (YouTube)

Getting Through COVID 19: ECMAA Shares Resources With Ethiopian Community

Maryland Issues COVID-19 Fact Sheet in Amharic for Ethiopian Community

Art in the Time of Coronavirus: Guide to Virtual Exhibitions from Ethiopia to U.S.

We Need Seismic Change, Right Now: by Marcus Samuelsson

City Sleeps: A Look At The Empty NYC Streets Amid The Virus – In Pictures

Ethiopia enforces 14-day quarantine for all travelers

Diaspora-based Tech Professionals Launch Ethiopia COVID-19 Response Task Force

Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Hopeful & Inspiring Stories Shared by Obama

Pleas to Diaspora to Assist Coronavirus First Responders in Ethiopia

Coronavirus Sparks an Epidemic of People Helping People in Seattle

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.