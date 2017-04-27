Editing Tadias While Pursuing Her Doctorate Degree: Meet Dr. Tseday Alehegn

Dr. Tseday Alehegn is the Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Tadias Magazine.

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: April, 27th, 2017

New York (TADIAS) — Most readers of Tadias Magazine know Tseday Alehegn for her profiles of inspiring Ethiopians from around the world. But very few people knew that in addition to her tasks at Tadias she was simultaneously juggling many other responsibilities, a top of which was pursuing her doctorate degree in Education at Columbia University’s Teachers College, which she successfully defended this week. In addition Tseday also holds a master’s degree in neuroscience from Columbia as well as BA and MA from Stanford University in human biology and education respectively.

Dr. Tseday Alehegn’s research topic for the Degree of Doctor of Education focused on an online investigation into Mobile-health best practices and an analysis of programs using mobile technologies for chronic disease management, disease prevention and health promotion that she hopes will be become a book some time soon.

Tseday who also gave birth only a few weeks ago to her first daughter (Naomi Liben-Eabisa), says she will continue to edit Tadias for the foreseeable future “motivating the younger generation to follow their own dreams.”

We congratulate Tseday on her accomplishments.

