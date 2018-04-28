America’s Declining Global Prestige

It's sad to see the U.S. turning into a joke right in front of our eyes when it comes to international politics. Now even North Korea is playing us like a Steinway piano. And the best the DC media (which President Trump calls fake news) can say is that Kim Jong Un has finally met his match in the current U.S. leader in terms of bluster, temperament, lack of substance and deficit of moral leadership. That's a tragic state of affairs for America. Below is a poignant article by Foreign Policy magazine explaining how the recent summit between the Koreas benefits only one side, and it's not the United States. (Getty Images)

Foreign Policy

Pyongyang Is Playing Washington and Seoul

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s televised summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday was spectacularly effective as pageantry aimed at South Koreans fearful of a U.S. attack on North Korea — and spectacularly empty in terms of meaningful commitment by the North to denuclearization. In fact, everything Kim put on the table was designed to reaffirm North Korea’s status as a nuclear weapons state and dilute Chinese and South Korean support for sanctions. Many veterans of negotiations with North Korea worry that Kim is now getting ready to play the United States. While the Trump administration’s tough sanctions no doubt had some role in pushing the North toward this summitry, one can also imagine exactly how this was a scenario the North itself sought from the beginning:

Read more »

Trump is being played by North Korea – The Washington Post



South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Panmunjom, South Korea, on April 27. (Korea Summit Press Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump seems to think that he’s off to pick up North Korea’s stockpile of nuclear bombs. The problem is that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said nothing of the sort. Kim thinks Trump is offering to recognize North Korea as a nuclear power. What could possibly go wrong at their upcoming meeting?

A visit between the two countries’ heads of state has been a North Korean goal for decades. It would be the ultimate symbol of recognition and, crucially for North Korea, legitimacy…

So when Trump agreed to a summit, he unwittingly cast himself in what may well be another installment of the propaganda series, one in which North Korea’s testing of both thermonuclear weapons and missiles that can strike the U.S. has compelled an American president to come to Kim Jong Un and recognize North Korea as a nuclear-armed power.

Trump may mock Kim as “Little Rocket Man,” but he has volunteered to give him a happy ending. Chuson Film Studios, the outfit behind “The Country I Saw,” must be blocking out scenes as we speak. And yet, North Korea has not offered to abandon its nuclear weapons — nor does it seem likely to do so. The whole process of how this visit has come about is so strange that it raises questions about whether it will really happen at all.

When Chosun Film Studios casts this drama, it is going to need a leading man to play Chung Eui-Yong, South Korea’s national security advisor. Chung led a delegation to the North to arrange a summit between the two Koreas, a series of meetings that ended in a dinner with Kim Jong Un and members of his family. According to Chung, Kim made a few polite references to denuclearization. But there was no offer to eliminate anything, just an offer to postpone missile and nuclear tests for a bit. There is no official statement, just Chung’s version of events. He wouldn’t be the first diplomat to improvise a few lines.

Read more »

—-

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.