Ethiopia May Terminate Army Contractor’s Deal in Yayu Fertilizer Project

Ethiopia is reviewing the military contractor Metals and Engineering Corporation (MetEC)'s troubled deal in Yayu Fertilizer project in the Oromia region. The government may cancel the contract and offer it to international tender, Bloomberg reports. (Photo: Twitter)

Bloomberg

Ethiopia Mulls Fertilizer Plant Tender as Army Deal Reviewed

Ethiopia’s government may cancel a contract for a fertilizer plant awarded to its military-industrial conglomerate and offer it to international tender, the Public Enterprises Ministry said.

The possible revision of the contract is the latest sign that Ethiopia’s new prime minister is fulfilling a pledge to purge “favoritism” toward the security forces. The state awarded the Yayu project in Ethiopia’s restive Oromia region to state-owned Metals & Engineering Corp six years ago, but since then less than half the work on the complex has been completed, ministry spokesman Wondefrash Assefa said.

“It may be that we will cancel the agreement and we will continue with another contractor, but the decision is not reached at this time,” he said by phone Friday from the capital, Addis Ababa. “It may be that others will participate including foreign companies.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to office April 2, succeeding Hailemariam Desalegn, who quit as prime minister in February after failing to end protests in the Amhara and Oromia regions that began in 2015 amid demands for greater economic inclusivity. Abiy has vowed to ensure more even wealth distribution by reducing “favoritism” toward the security forces…

“The security forces have to be freed from any type of favoritism and serve the people according to the constitution,” Abiy said in a speech broadcast on state television.

