New US Top Diplomat Pompeo Takes a Dig at Tillerson in First Speech to State Dept.

The new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised to restore the State Department's 'swagger' and took a dig at his recently fired predecessor , Rex Tillerson, during a welcoming ceremony on May 1, 2018 in DC. (Getty Images)

Mike Pompeo visited the State Department Tuesday for the first time since being confirmed as the United States’ top diplomat.

He admitted that he has a lot to learn about the State Department and, in a dig at his predecessor, said he would spend as little time as possible on the seventh floor so he could get to know the organization.

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was known for walling himself off in the executive suites, distancing himself from staffers, and surrounding himself with aides who acted as fiercely protective gatekeepers. His style was seen by some as patronizing.

Pompeo said that he will soon speak to the entire State Department to lay out his expectations and hopes as well as his leadership style, which he told the crowd, “is very different.”

“One of the first rules is don’t talk down to people, right,” he said to laughter, given that he was standing above the crowd on a staircase. “So I’ll speak to you all right up here, exactly.”

