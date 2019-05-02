As World Press Freedom Day Commences in Ethiopia, A Bipartisan U.S. Call to Protect Journalists Around the Globe

As World Press Freedom Day commences in Ethiopia, here is a timely call to protect journalists by the co-chairs of the U.S. Congressional Freedom of the Press Caucus U.S. Reps. Steve Chabot of Ohio and Adam B. Schiff of California. (The Washington Post)

The Washington Post

By Steve Chabot and Adam Schiff

U.S. Reps. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) and Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) are co-chairs of the Congressional Freedom of the Press Caucus.

For World Press Freedom Day, here’s our bipartisan call to protect journalists

As members of Congress, we swear an oath to defend the Constitution, a pledge that includes protecting the First Amendment and its guarantee that the freedom of the press not be infringed. The prominence of this guarantee reflects the framers’ understanding that a press that could hold power to account was key to the success of the young American democracy.

History has proved them prescient, and the United States’ model of protecting the press has served as a beacon for other free countries. It also reinforces our responsibility to stand up for press freedom in nations where the simple act of reporting the truth can lead to imprisonment, assault and even murder.

On May 3, we mark World Press Freedom Day, an occasion to consider the indispensable role journalists play in a democratic society and to call attention to the hundreds of journalists around the world who are in prison cells, or have been attacked, injured or murdered, for the “crime” of reporting. The Congressional Freedom of the Press Caucus was founded in 2006 to serve as a voice for the safety and rights of journalists around the world, to make clear that Congress stands with them and to hold the powerful to account.

Regrettably, recent years have been some of the most dangerous and deadly in memory for journalists.

