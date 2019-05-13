Why the U.S. is in a Constitutional Crisis

If it was up to the newly elected millennials in the U.S. congress the current president would have been impeached a long time ago. But, alas, that decision is in the hands of the septuagenarian opposition leaders who seem to have this strange theory that if they can drag their feet long enough they will win the hearts and minds of 'We the People' in 2020. Yeah, right. In fairness though, Pelosi says Trump is ‘self-impeaching.’ As the Chinese say: "May you live in interesting times." Below is an excerpt from a reflection piece published by the online magazine Slate and an opinion video from The Post on the situation in Washington. (Getty Images)

Slate

JURISPRUDENCE

Are We in a Constitutional Crisis?

New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler described the battle unfolding between the Trump White House and Congress thusly: “The ongoing clash between congressional Democrats and President Trump over the Mueller report has turned into a full-blown constitutional crisis.” On Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used the same turn of phrase, warning that the nation is now in a “constitutional crisis.”

In the totality of Trump scandals, this week’s is rather boring and technical. The problem at hand: The House Judiciary Committee seeks to interview William Barr, the attorney general of the United States, on the subject of the Mueller report. When he refused to show up, they voted to hold him in contempt of Congress for doing so. Meanwhile, the president has opted to assert seemingly boundless executive privilege in an attempt to shield the unredacted Mueller report from congressional scrutiny. The question at hand is basically: What happens in this standoff between Congress and the president? The stalemate, and immovable positioning, is certainly making it feel as though we are hurtling at high speeds toward a new precipice…

But Pelosi and Nadler’s “constitutional crisis” language has raised the possibility, once again, that America has unwittingly crossed into a red zone; that an immovable conflict between two coequal branches is about to take place or is perhaps already taking place. So, we went back to some of our most eminent constitutional experts to ask them whether we’d slid over a line this week. The results were very mixed, which perhaps perfectly encapsulates the problem. In reflecting on how this is possible, it’s useful to keep in mind the words of Orin Kerr, who teaches law at the USC Gould School of Law and was quick to warn that the phrase “constitutional crisis” means different things to different people: “There is no accepted definition, unfortunately, so the phrase gets tossed around by a lot of people without it meaning very much.”

Read the full article at slate.com »

Watch: Opinion | Trump’s war on the constitution is testing our democracy – The Washington Post

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.