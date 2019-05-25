In U.S., Derg Official Jailed for Red Terror Crimes in Ethiopia

The Red Terror Martyrs Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa. (Wikimedia)

The Washington Post

Va. man sentenced to federal prison in connection with atrocities during Ethiopia’s ‘Red Terror’

An Alexandria man was sentenced Friday to 37 months in federal prison in connection with statements he made about his role in the “Red Terror,” a campaign of violence 40 years ago in Ethi­o­pia, officials said.

Mergia Negussie Habteyes, 58, hid a background as a human rights abuser and “lied his way” into the United States, said a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Alexandria.

According to court documents, the prosecutor’s office said, the man, referred to as Negussie, tortured detainees on political grounds in a makeshift prison in Ethi­o­pia in 1977 and 1978.

They said it was part of a violent campaign against members and supporters of opposition groups.

Negussie, who obtained U.S. citizenship in 2008, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Alexandria.

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.