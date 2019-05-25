The Washington Post
Va. man sentenced to federal prison in connection with atrocities during Ethiopia’s ‘Red Terror’
An Alexandria man was sentenced Friday to 37 months in federal prison in connection with statements he made about his role in the “Red Terror,” a campaign of violence 40 years ago in Ethiopia, officials said.
Mergia Negussie Habteyes, 58, hid a background as a human rights abuser and “lied his way” into the United States, said a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Alexandria.
According to court documents, the prosecutor’s office said, the man, referred to as Negussie, tortured detainees on political grounds in a makeshift prison in Ethiopia in 1977 and 1978.
They said it was part of a violent campaign against members and supporters of opposition groups.
Negussie, who obtained U.S. citizenship in 2008, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Alexandria.
