Joe Biden, Wearing Mask, Appears in Public (US Election Update)

The presumptive Democratic nominee made a public appearance for the first time since mid-March, cutting a contrast with Trump, who did not wear a mask at two Memorial Day events. (Photo: Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his wife, Jill Biden, at a veterans memorial in Wilmington, Del./The New York Times)

Joe Biden, Wearing Mask, Appears in Public at a Veterans Memorial

Joseph R. Biden Jr., who has been campaigning from his home for more than two months during the coronavirus crisis, on Monday made his first public appearance since mid-March, visiting a veterans memorial in Delaware.

He and his wife, Jill Biden, wearing black masks, laid a wreath of white flowers in a Memorial Day commemoration that had not been publicly announced before the trip. Mr. Biden, a practicing Catholic, made the sign of the cross.

“Thanks for your service,” Mr. Biden said, saluting a small group of veterans and other onlookers from a distance as he walked out.

Mr. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee and former vice president, cut a sharp visual contrast with President Trump, who has generally declined to wear a mask in public despite federal health recommendations, a posture he maintained again on Monday.

