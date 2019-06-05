In U.S. Liberals Accuse Pelosi of Enabling a ‘Racist and Xenophobic President”

In a strongly worded letter this week several national organizations urged the U.S. House Speaker to launch an immediate impeachment inquiry and to show “bold, moral leadership” and emphasized that “instead of using your power, you are giving us political excuses for why you shouldn’t.” (The Washington Post)

The Washington Post

More than two dozen liberal groups voice frustration with Pelosi, urge impeachment proceedings against Trump

A coalition of more than two dozen liberal groups on Tuesday urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump, writing in a letter that her reticence is “resulting in dangerous inaction that enables this racist and xenophobic president.”

The strongly worded letter voicing frustration with Pelosi (D-Calif.) came a day after the Democratic-led House returned from a week-long recess and continued to grapple with how to respond to the report of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

While a growing number of Democrats are calling for launching an impeachment inquiry based on findings related to potential obstruction of justice, Pelosi has continued to counsel caution, calling for deliberate steps to investigate Trump.

[Mueller’s statement increases pressure on Pelosi to begin Trump impeachment]

The letter sent Tuesday calls for Pelosi to exercise “bold, moral leadership” and says that “instead of using your power, you are giving us political excuses for why you shouldn’t.”

“Instead of leading, you and your colleagues have asked us to wait — wait for the Mueller report, wait for the unredacted Mueller report, wait for Mueller’s testimony about the Mueller report, wait for more investigations, wait for bipartisan consensus, wait for impeachment to poll better, or wait for the 2020 election,” it says.

Read more »

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.