Ethiopian has “more confidence” in the U.S. manufacturer following its expressions of contrition and admission that it made a mistake in its handling of new systems introduced on the Max, Tewolde said Tuesday at the Paris Air Show. (Photo: Tewolde GebreMariam/Bloomberg)

Boeing Co.’s efforts to reassure airlines and passengers that its 737 Max jetliner will make a safe return to service won the support of Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer Tewolde GebreMariam, whose carrier suffered the fatal crash that led the plane’s grounding.

Ethiopian has “more confidence” in the U.S. manufacturer following its expressions of contrition and admission that it made a mistake in its handling of new systems introduced on the Max, Tewolde said Tuesday at the Paris Air Show. He has met “very frequently” with Boeing managers at the expo, CEO Dennis Muilenburg among them.

“They are more transparent and they are on the right track, doing the right things,” Tewolde said in an interview. “I think now that everything is in order. We are working together, so now we have more confidence. That’s good for global aviation.”

His comments signaled improved relations between Boeing and Ethiopian, Africa’s biggest airline, which had deteriorated after the March crash when the manufacturer questioned whether pilots on the flight had followed correct procedures. An official probe subsequently concluded that a new software system pushed the plane toward the ground when an erroneous sensor indicated that the jet was about to stall.

Muilenburg said Sunday that he arrived at the industry’s biggest trade fair “focused on safety” and with “a tone of humility and learning.”

