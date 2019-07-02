In Israel, Protests Erupt Over Police Shooting of Ethiopian Teen

Angered by the slaying of Solomon Tekah on Sunday, thousands of protesters from the Ethiopian-Israeli community, and others, took to major roads and junctions around the country on Tuesday. (The Jerusalem Post)

The Jerusalem Post

Angered by the killing of Solomon Tekah on Sunday, thousands of protesters from the Ethiopian-Israeli community and others took to major roads and junctions on Tuesday to protest excessive police force directed at the community. At the end of the day of violence, Police were reporting that some 47 officers were wounded and 60 people arrested during the protests.

The country was brought to a standstill, with some of the biggest highways, such as the Trans-Israel Highway and Route 4, the Coastal Road and the Ayalon all suffering closures in part, leading to massive traffic jams around the country. On the 431 highway close to Ramle a car being driven at high speed hit a protestor without stopping. The protestor was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

The police said that they initially refrained from dispersing the protests and street blockades, but that when the protests became violent, including the throwing of stones, petrol bombs, burning tires and attacks against police personnel, they were forced to act.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on protestors to halt blocking the roads, saying that he knew there were “problems that still need to be solved” which he said would be addressed, but that the rule of law must be preserved.

In some locations where protesters blocked the roads, there was a noticeable absence of police and of any efforts to remove the protesters for several hours, apparently out of a concern not to create further confrontation between the Ethiopian-Israeli community and the police.

Read more »

—

Related:

Ethiopian-Israeli teen shot by cop laid to rest amid cries for justice (The Times of Israel)

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.