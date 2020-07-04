On America’s Birthday, Biden Offers Hopeful Counterpoint to Trump’s Message

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. (AP photo)

The Washington Post

Joe Biden on Saturday offered a counterpoint to the dark and defiant Fourth of July message President Trump delivered at Mount Rushmore, striking notes of unity in a video and op-ed released on the nation’s 244th birthday.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee noted that the Founding Fathers were flawed, pointing out that President Thomas Jefferson owned slaves and that women were not granted the full rights of citizenship until 1920. But he said their ideas still offer hope.

It was a stark contrast with Trump, who focused Friday on the men who built the country, saying they are heroes and that those skeptical of the country’s founders are part of a “radical ideology” and a “left-wing cultural revolution.”

The dueling Independence Day messages highlight the vastly different ways Biden and Trump have responded to the country’s racial reckoning in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis police custody.

Former vice president and presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden posted a video July 4 urging Americans to fight “for the soul of this nation.” (Joe Biden for President)

