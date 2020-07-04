‘What to the African American is 4th of July?’ Readers Reflect on Race in America

As we celebrate the Fourth of July (Independence Day) in the United States amid the growing Black Lives Matter movement below are reflections on race and racism in America. (The Washington Post)

The Washington Post

Anthony D. Owens, 54, Upper Marlboro, Md: As our nation begins to fire up the grills and sit around park benches to celebrate the annual Fourth of July holiday, I am reminded of a speech Frederick Douglass gave July 5, 1852, titled, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”

Today, 168 years later, I ask a similar question: What to the African American is the Fourth of July?

In my family, any celebration of Independence Day is marred by a painful and tragic story that has been passed down to my generation.

On July 4, 1930, my grandfather-in-law, John A. Robinson, age 17, along with his brother Phil, had to run away from their home because of a relative’s dispute over a car battery with a white store owner. That dispute led to the Race Riot of 1930 in Emelle, Ala. In the violence that ensued, John A. Robinson’s father, John Newton Robinson, who was a preacher, landowner and businessman, was shot and killed on his front porch, and his house was burned to the ground. John A. Robinson’s cousin, Esau Robinson, was tied to a tree and lynched.

A large mob of local white men — led by the sheriff — were looking to run every black person with the last name Robinson out of town. The riot and lynching were documented across the country. Even Time magazine, in its July 14, 1930, edition, wrote about the murder as Lynching No. 9.

Every year on your “Independence Day,” my grandfather-in-law was reminded of the abrupt and tragic end of his father and cousin. When others saw fireworks, he saw gunfire and the burning of his family home.

So what to the African American is the Fourth of July? A day that reminds us more than all other days in the year of the injustices that still prevail in America. You celebrate monuments involuntarily built by people of color. To me, it’s an annual reminder that while we have accomplished many things since landing in Jamestown, Va., in 1619, we still have a lot of work ahead before Independence Day can be embraced by all and not just a chosen few.

Sharon Brooks, 54, Tallahassee, Fla.: Black people have fought and died in every war since the Revolutionary War, when some slaves were even promised their freedom for fighting in place of their masters. Black soldiers have had to face the evils of segregation and discrimination while serving. I hope the entire military will take a long hard look at its history and end the systemic racism that still affects it. For example, there are disparities between how black and white veterans receive health care and even are awarded disability ratings. The disparity is even greater for black female veterans. I myself am an Air Force veteran who has had to deal with racism in the military. But like so many black soldiers before me, I have put on the uniform and proudly served a country that I still am fighting to be equal in.

Danielle Romero, 34, Nashville, Tenn.: My 5th-great-grandfather, Nöel, was purchased for $1,700. In 1822, he sued for his freedom, and won. Nöel was a slave in Louisiana and his master, Antoine Coindet, had just passed away. The conditions of Nöel’s 1817 bill of sale stated that upon the death of his owner, he would be emancipated.

Three months after Coindet’s death, he remained enslaved. Nöel took the estate executor to court and won his freedom (Nöel Coindet v. Benjamin Metoyer). But he didn’t stop there. He emancipated his 6-year-old daughter, Marie, as well. She cost $350. He paid it off in two installments.

I have checked off “white” on forms my entire life. Maybe not everyone saw me that way, but you are whatever you have been told that you are. I recently discovered that I, and my entire family branch, became “white” when my great-grandmother, Lola, who was likely considered a “Creole of color,” married an Irish New Yorker.

After unearthing her story, I began a frantic search for my identity. Who could tell me what I was? I spent hours poring over documents and census records. Around that time I had my first child. I obsessed about articulating my identity because now my daughter’s identity was in question as well. The stakes felt so high to me.

Race is everything in America. Where would I land? I found that I, like my country, had a servile relationship to racial identity. I, and we, need desperately to be freed from it.

Read more »

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.