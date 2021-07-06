ETHIOPIA ELECTION UPDATE: Abiy in Lead in Vote Count as Outcome Seen July 9

Final results released by the National Election Board of Ethiopia showed Abiy’s Prosperity Party won 49 of 53 constituencies in Oromia, Sidama, Amhara and the Southern regional states. The prime minister must win 274 seats to take a majority in Ethiopia’s parliament. (Photo: @AbiyAhmedAli/Twitter)

Bloomberg

By Fasika Tadesse

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s party won almost all the constituencies announced so far from last month’s election, with the outcome of the first set of voting due July 9.

The electoral authority is dealing with numerous complaints that have slowed finalizing the counting of votes, Solyana Shimeles, spokesperson for the National Election Board of Ethiopia, told reporters Monday.

Final results released by NEBE showed Abiy’s Prosperity Party won 49 of 53 constituencies in Oromia, Sidama, Amhara and the Southern regional states. It also took 50 provisional tallies for the Oromia region, the country’s largest.

The prime minister must win 274 seats to take a majority in Ethiopia’s parliament.

Voting in more than 100 constituencies, including in the war-torn Tigray region, didn’t take place on June 21 due to security concerns and may only happen in September, or later.

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.