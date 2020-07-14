Joe Biden Makes it Clear U.S. is Ready for Big Change (2020 ELECTION UPDATE)

Former vice president Joe Biden in Scranton, Pennsylvania last week. The presumptive Democratic nominee was visiting the neighborhood where he grew up. (Reuters photo)

The Washington Post

In a Zoom call with a group of journalists on Monday, former vice president Joe Biden made two things clear: He won’t be scared off by accusations he is pursuing an “industrial policy” and he sees the country at an inflection point, ready for big change.

Biden’s four-part economic program, dubbed “Build Back Better,” seeks to restore and expand our industrial base, build a modern infrastructure, create an economy that allows workers to care for their families and advance racial equality. In speaking of the first goal, which entails use of the government’s enormous purchasing power to buy goods made in America, the presumptive Democratic nominee stressed that it was “totally consistent with our international trade agreements” — perhaps a sign he will not follow President Trump’s example of engaging in endless trade wars.

Interestingly, when speaking of his intention to advance racial equality, Biden said, “I start from a place you would not expect.” Trump, Biden argued, has done “enormous damage to the United States” in exacerbating racial tensions and in buddying up to “Putin, Xi and every mini-dictator,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is an argument reminiscent of the Cold War — when our civil rights record, some activists argued, reduced U.S. stature and left the Soviet Union a cudgel with which to bash us. Biden got right to the nub of the problem: “Donald Trump is the exact worst president we could have at this moment.” He has, Biden argued, “from day one” fanned the flames of racial resentment. “When I began this campaign I said we were in a battle for the soul of the country,” Biden said. “We sure as hell are.” He maintained that, as with other issues, the country is at an “inflection” point: “The American people have had their blinders taken off” by the grotesque killing of George Floyd.

