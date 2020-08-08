Russia Targets Biden in Election-Meddling Effort, U.S. Intelligence Says (UPDATE)

Joe Biden speaks at a recent campaign event in Wilmington, Del. (AP photo)

Los Angeles Times

WASHINGTON — Russia has continued its support for President Trump by actively trying to undermine the candidacy of Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, according to a U.S. intelligence assessment released Friday that suggested wide-ranging foreign threats to the November election.

It was a striking warning from Trump’s own top intelligence officials, further eroding his repeated attempts to downplay or deny Moscow’s well-documented help for his campaign in the last election.

It also suggests that an effort by Republicans in Congress to investigate Biden for his previous work in Ukraine could become a vehicle for Russian disinformation.

However, Trump brushed off the intelligence report during a news conference at his New Jersey golf club on Friday evening.

“The last person that Russia wants to see in office is Donald Trump,” he said. When a reporter pointed out that contradicted his own administration, Trump said, “I don’t care what anybody says.”

The unclassified “election threat update” said Russia is using a “range of measures” to denigrate Biden, whom the Kremlin blames for supporting pro-democracy groups opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin while Biden served as President Obama’s vice president.

The statement…notes that some “Kremlin-linked actors” are seeking to boost Trump’s reelection campaign on social media and Russian television.

Read the full article at latimes.com »

—

Related:

Interview With Addisu Demissie: Senior Adviser to Joe Biden

Biden Selects Yohannes Abraham as Member of Transition Team

Interview: Helen Amelga, California Senate Field Rep & Founder of Ethiopian Democratic Club of LA

Biden Announces Plans to Invest Billions in Black-Owned Businesses (UPDATE)

100 Days Out From Election Day: Michelle Obama Makes Voter Registration Push

Election in the Time of The Pandemic: Report on Absentee Voting in U.S

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.