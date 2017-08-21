Analysis: Magazines Employ Bold Art to Illustrate Trump’s KKK & Neo-Nazi Issues

Time, New Yorker and Economist magazines used a play on a KKK hood & a Nazi symbol to highlight Trump's "fine people" comment in the aftermath of the deadly white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Françoise Mouly wasn’t planning to run yet another Trump cover. Even after the president’s initial statements about Charlottesville, the art director at the New Yorker was set to take a brief editorial break from lightning-rod politics and instead publish a soothing, summery illustration this week. But that was before Trump again stepped to the mic.

Just up the island from her in Manhattan, the president delivered his heated news conference last Tuesday in the gilded lobby of Trump Tower, drawing an equivalence between white supremacists and neo-Nazi protesters and their antifa counterprotesters. Right then, Mouly committed to a hard pivot.

She put out the rapid call to her regular stable of first-responder artists, and by the next morning had dozens of political sketches in hand. She culled them to seven or eight options, met with the magazine’s editor, David Remnick, and the decision was made: The following week’s cover by Baltimore-based artist David Plunkert, titled “Blowhard,” would show the president floating in open water, futilely puffing into his Ku Klux Klan hood of a sail (or metaphorically speaking, “pathetically” using the KKK as political tool, Mouly says). By Friday, upon the cover’s digital release, the image would go viral, prompting the New Yorker to order an extra 5,000 copies for airport kiosks and newsstands.

This, in a four-day slice, is life for some magazine editors in the age of Trump. We have moved into a phase in which the New Yorker’s art was just one of at least four internationally prominent magazine covers last week that invoked KKK and Nazi symbology to comment upon the White House through bold, graphically stark illustration.

