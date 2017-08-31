African-Americans Fighting Fascism and Racism, from WWII to Charlottesville

Tuskegee Airmen and P-47. (Photo: San Diego Air & Space Museum Archives/flickr)

The Conversation

In July 1943, one month after a race riot shook Detroit, Vice President Henry Wallace spoke to a crowd of union workers and civic groups:

“We cannot fight to crush Nazi brutality abroad and condone race riots at home. Those who fan the fires of racial clashes for the purpose of making political capital here at home are taking the first step toward Nazism.”

The Pittsburgh Courier, a leading African-American newspaper at the time, praised Wallace for endorsing what they called the “Double V” campaign. The Double Victory campaign, launched by the Courier in 1942, became a rallying cry for black journalists, activists and citizens to secure both victory over fascism abroad during World War II and victory over racism at home.

There is a historical relationship between Nazism and white supremacy in the United States. Yet the recent resurgence of explicit racism, including the attack in Charlottesville, has been greeted by many with surprise. Just look at the #thisisnotwhoweare hashtag.

As a scholar of African-American history, I am troubled by the collective amnesia in U.S. politics and media around racism. It permeates daily interactions in communities across the country. This ignorance has consequences. When Americans celebrate the country’s victory in WWII, but forget that the U.S. armed forces were segregated, that the Red Cross segregated blood donors or that many black WWII veterans returned to the country only to be denied jobs or housing, it becomes all the more difficult to talk honestly about racism today.

Read more »

—

Related:

What Obama’s Record Breaking Mandela Tweet Tells Us About the World

Prevail: New Film in the Making About Ethiopia’s Resistance Against Fascism

Harlem’s Hubert (Black Eagle) Julian Soared to Glory in Ethiopia

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.