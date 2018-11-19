Michelle Obama’s Memoir: Fastest-selling Book of the year at Barnes & Noble

Former first lady Michelle Obama's memoir, which was released last week, is the fastest-selling book of 2018, according to Barnes & Noble, the largest book retailer in the U.S. In her book “Becoming” Obama does not holdback on what she thinks of her husband's "mean-spirited" and overzealous detractors, nor does she mince words on her humble Chicago upbringing and the couple's historic journey to the White House. (Photo: Reuters)

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming” has become the fastest-selling book of 2018 at Barnes & Noble, surpassing the Trump administration tell-all “Fear: Trump in the White House” by veteran journalist Bob Woodward.

In addition to being this year’s fastest seller, Barnes & Noble also announced that “Becoming” had the best first-week sales of any adult book since 2015′s “Go Set a Watchman,” the highly anticipated second novel from “To Kill A Mockingbird” author Harper Lee.

Publisher Penguin Random House announced that “Becoming” sold more than 725,000 copies on its first day of release last week, the highest single-day sales of any book by the publisher this year.

“Becoming” chronicles Obama’s path from a child growing up in the South Side of Chicago to her time as first lady of the United States. The book also features Obama’s harshest public criticism of President Donald Trump. She writes that she will “never forgive” Trump for spreading the baseless “birther” conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him,” Michelle Obama writes.

Obama’s memoir is just the latest in a series of splashy political book releases this year.

