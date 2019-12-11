The Boeing 737 MAX Fallout After Ethiopia Crash Continues at FAA in U.S.

Internal FAA review saw high risk of 737 MAX crashes, The Wall Street Journal reports. "The FAA’s intervention proved inadequate after a second fatal MAX crash, in Ethiopia in March, led to the global grounding of the fleet and sparked an international controversy over the agency’s safety oversight." (Photo: Reuters)

House committee hearing expected to focus on FAA and Boeing moves between dual accidents

U.S. regulators decided to allow Boeing Co. BA -1.61% ’s 737 MAX jet to keep flying after its first fatal crash last fall despite their own analysis indicating it could become one of the most accident-prone airliners in decades without design changes.

The November 2018 internal Federal Aviation Administration analysis, expected to be released during a House committee hearing Wednesday, reveals that without agency intervention, the MAX could have averaged one fatal crash about every two or three years, according to industry officials and regulators. That amounts to a substantially greater safety risk than either Boeing or the agency indicated publicly at the time.

The assessment, which came the month after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia, raises new questions about the FAA’s decision-making in the wake of that disaster, along with what turned out to be faulty agency assumptions on ways to alleviate hazards.

The FAA’s intervention proved inadequate after a second fatal MAX crash, in Ethiopia in March, led to the global grounding of the fleet and sparked an international controversy over the agency’s safety oversight.

An FAA spokesman said Tuesday: “It was clear from the beginning that an unsafe condition existed,” adding that the analysis “provided additional context in helping determine the mitigation action.” In an email, the spokesman said such analyses tend to overstate risk because they take the most conservative approach and because specifically identified problems likely appear more serious than they do in the operating fleet.

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment.

The FAA’s analysis projected as many as 15 similar catastrophic accidents globally over the life of the MAX fleet—spanning 30 to 45 years—unless fixes were made to a particular automated flight-control system.

That conclusion, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis, characterized the MAX, before software changes, as potentially more prone to crash than several earlier Boeing models.

