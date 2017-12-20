US: Ranking of 15 Candidates Who May Run for President in 2020

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speak in Boston at an Our Revolution Rally in March. (AP photo)

The Washington Post

President Trump got his first big legislative accomplishment this week. He also got a slew of very bad polling data.

Polls from Gallup, CNN, Monmouth University and Quinnipiac University all showed Trump’s approval rating between 33 percent and 37 percent — among the lowest numbers of his entire presidency. And that same CNN poll showed Democrats taking a nearly unheard-of 18-point lead in the 2018 midterm generic ballot, becoming just the latest poll to show a very bad environment for not just Trump but his party, too.

And even one of Trump’s better polls — from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal — showed that just 36 percent of Americans said they would at least “probably” vote to reelect Trump in 2020. A majority (52 percent) said they would at least “probably” vote for someone else. While just 18 percent said they would “definitely” vote for Trump, 38 percent said they would “definitely” vote against him.

Given all of that, and with just one year left until the unofficial start of the 2020 presidential race, you can bet a slew of Democrats are starting to get anxious to run against Trump. And depending on how that 2018 election turns out, you may see a bunch of them get into the race quickly. The field appears certain to be extremely big and wide open, and it could reward those who can lock down a base of support before others with claims to those same bases get in.

So whose stock is rising and falling at this early juncture? We ranked the top 15 possible Democratic nominees three months ago, and today we do it again.

As usual, they’re ranked in ascending order of likelihood to win the Democratic nomination.

