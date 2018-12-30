Michelle Obama Voted Most Admired Woman of the Year

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has been voted the woman most admired by Americans in a Gallup poll released this week. Her husband former President Barack Obama was also named the most admired man of 2018, a distinction he has held for 11th year in a row. (Getty Images)

NBC News

Michelle Obama was voted America’s most admired woman in a Gallup poll, ousting Hillary Clinton from the top spot for the first time in 17 years.

Since 1946, Gallup has been asking random survey participants to “name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most.”

This year, 15 percent said Michelle Obama. The former first lady recently released a memoir, “Becoming,” and wrapped up a multi-city book tour.

Her husband also holds the distinction of being the most admired man. He has now held the title for 11 consecutive years, and if he is named again in 2019, he will tie another former president, Dwight Eisenhower, who holds the record for the highest number of years named most admired man.

Barack and Michelle Obama America’s Most Admired People of 2018



Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle have been named the Most Admired Man and Woman in America. (Gallup)

Gallup

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the first time in 17 years, a woman other than Hillary Clinton has been named by Americans as the woman they admire most. Former first lady Michelle Obama, who finished second to Clinton three times and is currently touring to promote her recently released autobiography, won by a significant margin this year. Oprah Winfrey was second, with Clinton and Melania Trump next.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama was the winner among men for the 11th consecutive year, including one year as president-elect, eight as president and two as former president.

Barack Obama Closing in on Record Number of First-Place Finishes for Men

Barack Obama is now just one first-place finish short of tying Dwight Eisenhower for the most times being Most Admired Man. Eisenhower won the distinction 12 times — the eight years he was president from 1953 through 1960, as well as in 1950, 1952, 1967 and 1968.

—

