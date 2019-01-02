Ethiopia’s AGOA Exports to U.S. Rises to 62% in One Year

Ethiopia's duty free trade with the U.S. under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) grew by 62% percent in one year totaling $137 million in exports, according to USAID. (Photo: AGOA.info)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: January 2nd, 2019

New York (TADIAS) – Ethiopia’s exports to the U.S. under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) rose by 62% from October 2017 to September 2018. According to the East Africa Hub of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Ethiopia experienced the largest increase with a total of $137 million in exports in comparison to $84 million the previous year.

“If this growth continues, Ethiopia may quickly become the second or third largest exporter under AGOA in East Africa.” USAID said.

AGOA is an American trade program that gives selected African countries duty free access to U.S. market for a variety of locally produced goods including clothing, footwear, automobile parts, steel, crude petroleum and cut-flowers. AGOA was first signed into law by U.S. Congress in 2000 and was re-authorized for another ten years by the Obama administration three years ago. AGOA is set to expire in 2025.

The press release adds that “this was a 17 percent rise over figures from the previous year, and a 42 percent increase since the USAID Hub began. To date, USAID Hub trade and investment support has contributed to $4.07 billion in AGOA exports from the region [covering eight countries including Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Madagascar and Mauritius], with $491.5 million from USAID Hub-supported firms.”

Overall “East African countries supported by the USAID Hub reached nearly $1 billion in exports to the U.S. under AGOA between October 2017 and September 2018,” the announcement stated; it also noted that Kenya is currently ranked as the largest exporter in the region with a total of $454 million.

Watch: Ethiopian Footwear — AGOA Eligible and Export Ready

—

