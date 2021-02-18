WATCH: 19-Year-Old Lemlem Hailu Beats World Champion In Fastest 3K of 2021

Ethiopia’s Lemlem Hailu wins the 3,000m race at the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour in Torun, Poland, on Wednesday. (FloTrack)

FloTrack

19-year-old Lemlem Hailu showed her Lievin victory wasn’t a fluke and sprinted away from steeplechase world record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech on the final lap of the 2021 World Indoor Tour Torun Meeting in a 2021 world leading 8:31.24 3,000m.

Video: 19-Year-Old Lemlem Hailu Beats World Champion In Fastest 3K of 2021

—

Related:

Watch: Habitam Alemu dominated the women’s 800m | 2021 World Indoor Tour Torun

FloTrack

Habitam Alemu dominated the women’s 800m at the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour Torun Meeting. After going through the first 400m in 57.63, she finished in a meet record of 1:58​.19. It would have been an Ethiopian indoor record, had Gudaf Tsegay not ran 1:57​.52 a week earlier.

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.