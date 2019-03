Black History at Red Rooster Harlem

Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster Harlem. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: February 21st, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — February is Black History Month in the United States, and here in Harlem the renowned Ethiopian-American Chef, Author, and Entrepreneur Marcus Samuelsson is launching a new dinner series at his restaurant Red Rooster next week dedicated to honoring “black excellence and the untold or overlooked histories that permeate our modern histories.”

Red Rooster Harlem’s new event, Green & Fanny Dinner Series — named after African American master distiller Nathan Green and Thomas Jefferson’s chefs Edith Fossett and Fanny Hern — kicks off on February 27th and will last throughout the year. The series promises a nights of “delicious meals, amazing music, and captivating storytelling steeped in the energy and vibe of Harlem.”



Red Rooster Harlem Green & Fanny Dinner Series with André Mack Hosted by Chef Marcus Samuelsson & Kendra Dandy. (Courtesy photo)

“Our first featured guest in this dinner series is André Mack, a renowned sommelier, wine educator, winemaker, and the first African American Best Young Sommelier,” the announcement stated. “We are excited to celebrate his exemplary craftsmanship as he serves his own wines and to hear firsthand his knowledge and passion for wine.”

—

If You Go:

Green & Fanny Dinner Series with André Mack

Hosted by Chef Marcus Samuelsson & Kendra Dandy

Wed, February 27, 2019

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM EST

Ginny’s Supper Club

310 Lenox Avenue

New York, NY 10027

Click here to RSVP

Related:

Harlem: African American and Ethiopian Relations (TADIAS)

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.