WATCH: Habitam Alemu Meet Record 1:58 800m | 2021 World Indoor Tour Madrid

Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu wins the Indoor 800m race at the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021. (FloTrack)

FloTrack

Updated: February 24th,2021

Habitam Alemu drops an impressive 1:58​ at the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour Madrid Meeting.

