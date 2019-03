DC: The Adwa Legacy Art Exhibition

The Adwa Legacy: an art exhibition by Hailu Kifle opens on Friday, March 1st, 2019 at the Ethiopian Embassy, Washington DC. (Image: The event's poster courtesy of the organizers)

Published: February 28th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — This week marks the 123rd anniversary of Ethiopia’s victory at the Battle of Adwa on March 1st, 1896.

In commemoration of this historic occasion an art exhibition titled The Adwa Legacy is scheduled to open at the Ethiopian Embassy in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 1st featuring paintings by Ethiopian artist Hailu Kifle.

The Battle of Adwa was fought between Ethiopia and the invading Italian colonial army in 1896 resulting in a dramatic and decisive victory for Ethiopia — the first African victory over a European colonial power. This triumph was significant and consequential not only for assuring Ethiopia’s sovereignty for generations to come, but also for interrupting the colonial agenda in Africa and for inspiring Pan-African movements for freedom around the world.

As Ethiopian historian Ayele Bekerie explains: “The Battle of Adwa was a global historic event, for it was a battle heroically and victoriously fought against colonialism and for freedom…Adwa was a story of common purpose and common destiny. The principles established on the battlefield of Adwa must be understood and embraced for Africa to remain centered in its own histories, cultures and socioeconomic development. We should always remember that Adwa was won for Africans. Adwa indeed is an African model of victory and resistance.” Quoting the late sociologist and scholar of Ethiopia, Don Levine, Bekerie adds: “Adwa remains the most outstanding symbol of the ‘mysterious magnetism’ that holds Ethiopia together.”

Below is the poster courtesy of the organizers of this Friday’s program at the Embassy:



ADWA LEGACY: Art Exhibition by Hailu Kifle Ethiopian Embassy, Washington DC Opening Friday, March 1st, 2019. (Image: The event’s poster courtesy of the organizers)

