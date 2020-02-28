Spotlight: Words Matter, An Exhibition by Wosene Kosrof at Skoto Gallery in NYC

Sea of Words IV, 2018 by Wosene Worke Kosrof. (Courtesy of Skoto Gallery)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: February 28th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — Artist Wosene Worke Kosrof returns to New York City this March for his seventh solo exhibition at Skoto Gallery.

Wosene’s new show titled Words Matter, Two will be on display from March 5th to April 18, 2020 with the artist present at the opening reception on Thursday, March 5th, 6-8pm.

Skoto Gallery’s press release notes that Wosene’s recent work “continues his long-standing exploration of the interplay between language, identity, aesthetic beauty and material using the language symbols of Amharic – one of the few ancient written systems in Africa – as a core compositional element” adding that “his work is dense with visual complexity that reflects an awareness of a vast array of both formal and inherited traditions.”

Wosene shares: “I am seeking the poetic or artistic value of the “fidel” or language symbols themselves, and I see my work as visual poetry. The writing in my painting does not tell a literal story, but rather a visual story. The Amharic “fiedel” are extremely beautiful and have rhythmic and dancing forms. I “choreograph” them on canvas, I cut them apart, turn them upside down, repeat sections of them to discover the beauty of written language and to think about how we communicate. I communicate with color, line and composition, rather than with sounds, conventional words and literal narratives”.

Biography of Wosene Worke Kosrof courtesy of Skoto Gallery:

Wosene (his professional name) was born 1950 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and received a BFA from The School of Fine Art, Addis Ababa and an MFA from Howard University, Washington DC in 1980. He is an artist of international reputation, widely exhibited in Africa, Europe, Japan, the US and the Caribbean. Selected museum exhibitions include: Keith Haring Museum of Japan, Kobuchizawa, Japan, 2017; Sharjah Museum Calligraphy Biennial, UAE, 2014; Transformations: Recent Contemporary African Art Acquisitions, Fowler Museum, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, 2009; Newark Museum, Newark, NJ 2004; National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC 2004; Philadelphia Museum of Art, PA; and Seven Stories about Modern Art in Africa, Whitechapel Gallery, London 1995. Collections include the National Museum of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa; The National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, VA; The Newark Museum, NJ; The Neuberger Museum at Purchase, NY; Birmingham Museum of Art, AL; Indianapolis Museum of Art, IN; Keith Haring Museum of Japan, Kobuchizawa; North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh, NC; Fowler Museum, UCLA, CA; Samuel P. Harn Museum, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL; and The Voelkerkunde Museum, Zurich, Switzerland as well as many international private and corporate collections.

If You Go

WOSENE WORKE KOSROF Words Matter, Two

March 5 – April 18, 2020

opening reception on Thursday, March 5th, 6-8pm.

Skoto Gallery

529 West 20th St, 5F

New York, NY 10011

212-352-8058

info@skotogallery.com

www.skotogallery.com

