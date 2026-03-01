From Middletown to the World: Ethiopian American Twin Sisters Ethni & Serene Amsale Reflect on Heritage, Conservation, and Global Impact

Once teen writers reflecting on their Ethiopian heritage in Tadias, Ethni and Serene Amsale have now graduated from the University of Delaware and are pursuing careers in wildlife conservation and environmental law. (Courtesy photos)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

March 2026

From Teen Reflections to Global Impact: Ethni & Serene Amsale on Culture, Conservation, and Community

TADIAS — A few years ago, twin sisters Ethni and Serene Amsale shared their reflections on Ethiopian identity, culture, and responsibility in an essay published by Tadias. Born and raised in the U.S., the sisters felt a calling to “speak for those without a voice” and to explore how their heritage shaped their perspectives and ambitions. At the time, they were high school students in Middletown, Delaware, looking ahead to college and the future.

Today, having graduated from the University of Delaware in May 2025, Ethni and Serene are turning that vision into action. Their college experiences, research, and emerging careers in Wildlife Ecology, Conservation, and Environmental Law reflect both personal growth and a continued dedication to advocating for vulnerable communities—human and non-human alike—while honoring their Ethiopian roots.

In their essays, the sisters reflect on their journey, their academic achievements, and the ways in which their heritage continues to inform their work and worldview.



Twin Sisters Ethni & Serene Amsale. Courtesy photo)



Ethni & Serene Amsale. Courtesy photo)

Ethni Amsale: Listening to the Natural World and Its People

In May 2025, I graduated with my Bachelor of Science with Distinction in Wildlife Ecology & Conservation. As a senior, I immersed myself in academic and extracurricular work reflecting my commitment to wildlife, research, and community engagement.

For my senior thesis, I designed and conducted independent research examining how Global North cultural biases shape wildlife conservation practices in the Global South. I interviewed wildlife professionals and conservation stakeholders across eight countries—including Eritrea, Bangladesh, and Mexico—to better understand Indigenous conservation practices and challenge harmful stereotypes perpetuated by Western narratives. I critically examined Western-led approaches such as hunting bans and fortress conservation, analyzing their impacts on Indigenous governance systems, livelihoods, and ecological knowledge. Through this work, I aimed to highlight the importance of centering local expertise and culturally grounded stewardship in conservation policy.



Ethni Amsale. (Courtesy photo)

Since childhood, my sister and I have felt a responsibility to speak for those without a voice. That impulse remains unchanged. Social pressures can distance us from our truest selves, yet I am grateful that I continue to feel fearless in pursuing my passion. My goal is to advocate for the most vulnerable, humans and non-humans alike, and to challenge systems that diminish their dignity. I want to tell their stories accurately and take actions that improve their quality of life.

As I navigate life after graduation, I am preparing for law school to pursue animal and environmental law. I have realized this is the most effective route for me to achieve my goals. Through legal advocacy, I hope to address structural inequities in conservation policy, protect ecological systems and marginalized communities, and ensure environmental decision-making reflects justice as much as science. I also intend to travel and participate in non-profit work that supports local communities whose knowledge and stewardship are essential to ecological sustainability.

I am deeply grateful for the foundation my mother built for us in America and for the opportunities that shaped my journey. Her sacrifices were quiet but constant, rooted in courage, discipline, and an unwavering belief that her children could pursue lives of purpose. Because of her, I learned that resilience is not loud; it is steady.

I have always felt connected to both the natural world and people. True accomplishment is not measured by titles, wealth, or status, but by what we contribute each day—through courage, compassion, humility, and integrity, especially during difficult times. By merging environmental and cultural preservation, I aspire to make a meaningful impact in Ethiopia and beyond.

I carry with me the strength, resilience, and pride of my heritage. When I reflect on Ethiopian soldiers who defended their homeland, I feel both pride and sorrow imagining their sacrifice. They fought for land that nourished them and shaped their memories, music, and lives. Stories tell of lions accompanying fighters during the Battle of Adwa, symbolizing solidarity between humans and animals—a unity I hope to help preserve.

The green in our flag represents fertility and hope. The red symbolizes sacrifice. The yellow reflects peace and harmony. These colors inspired many African nations and helped shape Pan-African solidarity across the diaspora. Amid division in Ethiopia, America, and beyond, it is up to us to preserve peace, respect, and unity across religious and ethnic lines.

I am grateful for my American identity. With that said, I am Ethiopian. I am also Ethni. These identities are not separate—they share one heartbeat, one rhythm, and a resilience that cannot be silenced.

Serene Amsale: Protecting Wildlife and Communities through Law



Serene Amsale. Courtesy photo)

After graduating from the University of Delaware in May 2025 with a degree in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, my commitment to protecting ecosystems and advocating for environmental justice has only deepened. I am now applying to law schools with the goal of earning a J.D. to address environmental challenges at their core, specializing in environmental law and illegal wildlife trade policy. My ambition is to advise corporations, engage in litigation, and develop solutions that align business interests with wildlife protection. The most durable conservation solutions, I believe, support financial viability while fundamentally protecting wildlife.

To ground this ambition in real-world experience, I am applying to postgraduate research programs that would allow me to conduct fieldwork abroad, with Ethiopia as a proposed host country. This would give me the chance to study human–wildlife conflict firsthand, exploring conservation strategies that protect both livelihoods and wildlife.

Ethiopia’s extraordinary ecological richness makes it an ideal setting for this work. As the source of the Nile, the country nurtures fertile landscapes that defy reductive stereotypes of Africa. It is home to endemic species such as the Ethiopian wolf, mountain nyala, gelada baboon, and Walia ibex, alongside iconic wildlife including lions, elephants, and giraffes. This biodiversity inspires me deeply and underscores the importance of my work.



Serene and Ethni Amsale with their mother, Meseret Tamirie, pictured after their college graduation in Middletown, Delaware. (Courtesy photo)

My approach to conservation is rooted in collaboration. I am committed to advancing wildlife protection while supporting the well-being of indigenous and subsistence farming communities who depend on these environments. By working alongside local communities and government agencies, I hope to develop practical strategies that foster coexistence and sustainability.

Through this work, I am immensely proud to be Ethiopian and to carry forward the culture, resilience, and stewardship principles instilled in me. I believe that lasting solutions must respect traditional ecological knowledge while meeting modern challenges.

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This updated feature allows Tadias readers to see the continuity of Ethni and Serene’s journey—from teen reflections on culture and heritage to college graduates shaping global conservation and law—while emphasizing their Ethiopian identity, resilience, and purpose.

Related:

Ethni & Serene Amsale: 17 Year-old Ethiopian American Twin Sisters Reflect on Their Culture

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