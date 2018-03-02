« Ethiopia: The Victory of Adwa, An Exemplary Triumph to the Rest of Africa
Watch: CNN African Voices Spotlights Former Ethiopian Model Anna Getaneh

Published by Tadias Magazine March 2nd, 2018
Anna Getaneh is an acclaimed former international model, a humanitarian and social entrepreneur. She is also the founder and Creative Director of African Mosaique, a clothing design, manufacturing and retail company that collaborates with established and emerging African designers. (Photos: Pinterest)

CNN

Anna Getaneh: A model for humanity

Former Ethiopian model Anna Getaneh walked runways for Chanel. She now paves a path for poor children in her country.Source: CNN


