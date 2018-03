In Pictures: Black Tie Adwa Victory Dinner in DC Hosted by Prince Ermias

Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie hosts the 2018 Victory of Adwa Commemorative Dinner in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt Andrea)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

March 6th, 2017

New York (TADIAS) — Last week Ethiopians celebrated the 122nd anniversary of the Victory of Adwa. A black tie dinner was hosted by Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, the grandson of Emperor Haile Selassie, in Washington, D.C. on March 3rd in commemoration of the historic event.

Below are photos from the event:

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.