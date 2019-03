Maaza Mengiste on Writing at NYU Panel

Maaza Mengiste's upcoming second novel, The Shadow King, is scheduled to be released in September 2019. (Photo by Simon Hurst)

By Tadias Staff

Published: March 7th, 2019

Award-winning Author Maaza Mengiste Discusses Writing & Activism at NYU Panel

New York (TADIAS) – Award-winning writer Maaza Mengiste will discuss her work, writing, activism and the power of storytelling at an upcoming panel at New York University titled “Gazes, Migrations & Memories: Women on Performance and Writing.”

Maaza is the author of Beneath the Lion’s Gaze which was selected as one of ten best contemporary African books by the Guardian. She received the National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in 2018 and was named a runner-up for the 2011 Dayton Literary Peace Prize as well as selected as a Fulbright Scholar and a 2013 Puterbaugh Fellow. Her work has been published in The New Yorker, Granta, Rolling Stone, the New York Times, Guernica, the Guardian as the New York Review of Books, and she served as a writer on the documentary films, Girl Rising and The Invisible City: Kakuma. Maaza is a Board Member for Words Without Borders and Warscapes.

Maaza will be joined by vocalist and songwriter Somi and human rights advocate Clemantine Wamariya (author of The Girl Who Smiled Beads) “as they discuss their work, activism, the archives, ways of telling, sharing stories and why,” announced The Institute of African American Affairs (IAAA) and Center for Black Visual Culture (CBVC) at NYU, which is hosting the event. The panel will be moderated by Deborah Willis, photographer of In Pursuit of Beauty: Imaging Closets in Newark and Beyond.

The NYU event announcement notes that Maaza’s fiction and non-fiction work “examine the individual lives at stake during migration, war, and exile, and consider the intersections of photography and violence.” Her upcoming second novel, The Shadow King, is scheduled to be released in September 2019.

—

If You Go:

Gazes, Migrations & Memories: Women on Performance and Writing

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Location: NYU Law School, D’Agostino Hall, Room: Lipton Hall

108 West 3rd Street (between MacDougal and Sullivan Streets)

Please RSVP: nyuiaaa-cbvc-events@nyu.edu or (212) 998-IAAA(4222)

Please make sure to state the event name and date in your email.

Books will be available for sale.

