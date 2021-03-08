KWGN-TV
Yoseph Assefa and Fetien Gebre-Michale created the Ethiopian Food Truck back in 2015 and it was the first Ethiopian food truck in Colorado serving traditional recipes fresh and quick all over the Denver metro area.
The colorful menu features some of the mos popular Ethiopian vegetarian dishes alongside chicken and beef options.
You can find out where the Ethiopian Food Truck is by following them on their website at konjoethiopianfood.com/food-truck.
