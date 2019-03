Spotlight: Afetarik (አፈታሪክ), A Digital Archive Collects Voices of Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa. (Photo by Dawit Tibebu)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: March 14th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) – A new online digital archive is being launched to collect and share an oral history of Addis Ababa as told through people from around the world who consider Ethiopia’s capital city to be their hometown.

The community-sharing site, which is aptly named Afetarik (አፈታሪክ), Amharic for oral history, notes that Addis Ababa like many other major metropolitan cities has many neighborhoods with their own distinct flavors and cultures.

“Since its establishment in 1886, and its progress from a town to the capital city of Ethiopia between 1889 and 1891, Addis Abeba continues to flourish and accommodate its growing population,” states the portal founded by Meareg Tesfazghi. “As Addis Abeba’s quarters and neighborhoods have expanded over the years their names have evolved as well, taking on the stories of those who inhabit them.” The event organizers note that the website “is an opportunity for Addis-Abebawians to participate in the documentation of their own oral history.”

The official launch event for the new site will take place on Saturday, March 16th in Silver Spring, Maryland.

“Guest will discover a number of interactive exhibits that are synonymous with life in Addis. Take a ride on the Lion Bus (አነበሳ፡አወቶቡስ) or taxi(ላዳ), get some groceries at the pop-up shop (ጉልተ or ሱቅ፡በደረቴ), get your shoes shined (ልሰተሮ), or just have a glass of honey wine (ጠጅ፡ቤት).”

If You Go:

Afetarik (አፈታሪክ) Launch Event

Date: March 16, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Silver Spring Civic Building

Address: 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Register: https://www.afetarik.com/news-and-events

