This summer, Ethiopian pianist and composer, Girma Yifrashewa, will make his debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City. On June 17th, 2024 at Zankel Hall, he will present "Peace unto Ethiopia: An Anthology of Original Works and Tributes." (Photo by Josh Sisk)

Updated: March 29th, 2024

New York (TADIAS) — The acclaimed Ethiopian pianist and composer, Girma Yifrashewa, is set to grace the stage of Carnegie Hall in New York City this summer. Scheduled for June 17th at Zankel Hall, the concert, titled “Peace unto Ethiopia: An Anthology of Original Works and Tributes,” marks Girma’s debut performance at the prestigious venue.

Born in Addis Ababa in 1967, Girma’s musical journey began at a young age with the Kirar. His passion for music led him to the Yared School of Music in Addis Ababa, where he was introduced to the piano at the age of 16. Despite facing challenges, including the loss of his scholarship due to political turmoil, Girma’s determination led him to continue his studies at the Sofia State Conservatory of Music in Bulgaria, where he graduated with a Masters in Piano.

Girma’s time in Bulgaria shaped his career as a solo pianist, where he showcased his talent through performances of classical works by renowned composers such as Schumann, Schubert, Chopin, and Debussy. His preference for the music of Bach, Mozart, and Beethoven reflects his well-determined approach to classical music.

Returning to Ethiopia in 1995, Girma taught piano at the Yared School of Music and furthered his studies through scholarships in London and Leipzig. Today, he works tirelessly to promote Ethiopian and classical music across the globe.

As Girma Yifrashewa prepares to captivate audiences at Carnegie Hall, his performance promises to be a celebration of Ethiopian music and a testament to his remarkable journey as a pianist and composer. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

Video: Watch Girma Yifrashewa Live in Ethiopia January 30, 2020

If You Go:

Find out more at carnegiehall.org when tickets become available.

