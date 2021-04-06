Fashion Spotlight: AMSALE Unveils Archive Collection Spring 2022

AMSALE RELEASES AMSALE ARCHIVE, A REVIVAL COLLECTION THAT PAYS HOMAGE TO ITS DESIGN DNA, DURING BRIDAL FASHION WEEK

NEW YORK — Luxury bridal fashion house AMSALE today unveiled the AMSALE Archive collection, a revival of five iconic gowns from the past three decades that embody the unique brand DNA established by its late founder, Amsale Aberra, the first Black female member of the Council of Fashion Designers, widely credited as the inventor of the modern wedding dress. The collection is one of storytelling and showcasing the history of AMSALE, but it’s also about writing the future—a future that prioritizes equality in the fashion industry. A portion of proceeds from each archival gown will go toward the Amsale Aspire Initiative at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). Launching this spring, Amsale Aspire is a transformative program dedicated to eradicating racism in the fashion industry by providing scholarships and opportunities for Black students to develop entrepreneurial skills and build successful fashion careers.

“The gowns selected for the Archive collection showcase Amsale’s true design philosophy and the power of her simplicity,” said Chief Creative Officer Sarah Swann. “Each tells a beautiful story of her craftsmanship and attention to a sole focal point.”

The inaugural collection contains five gowns:

A101

As the singular dress with which Amsale launched her first collection three decades ago—and inspired by her own wedding gown—A101 is the icon of AMSALE. Tailored in the house’s signature Duchess satin fabric, the gown has a classic column silhouette and sheer illusion back, and a row of hand-rolled silk rosettes at the low back tops a dramatic pleated train.

BLUE SASH

A signature piece from Amsale’s Spring 2002 collection, this piece represents the ideal something blue. A clean, structured ballgown in lustrous Duchess satin with a drop waist bodice, the statement style has an oversized blue silk taffeta sash that trails down the voluminous skirt.

HARBOR

An icon from the Spring 2013 collection, Harbor features a wide diagonal band across the neckline that creates a one-shoulder cap sleeve, cutting a cool silhouette in silk radzimir. A signature structured bow above a sweeping train and an impeccably tailored fit-to-flare silhouette are nods to Amsale’s design ethos.

LENOX

Embellished by hand and made in AMSALE’s New York atelier, the Lenox gown, revived from the Spring 2014 collection, showcases the dedication to craft instilled by the label’s founder.

Intricately hand beaded straps are the focal point, coming together to form a keyhole opening at the back. The silhouette is statuesque and structured in a soft silk magnolia.

DEMI

An effortless fit-to-flare from the Fall 2015 collection, Demi features a pretty peplum above a figure-flattering crepe skirt that drapes into a sleek train. The sheer illusion back—with a column of covered buttons down the middle—is made with a stretch tulle that molds beautifully to the body, a fabric development inspired by the original A101 style.

“Each of these gowns is still mentioned today by our retail partners as iconic Amsale,” Swann said. AMSALE Archive is more than a seasonal collection; going forward, AMSALE will periodically re-introduce gowns from previous seasons in reaction to demand. With the launch of Amsale Aspire in partnership with the Social Justice Collaborative at FIT, this collection serves a broader purpose: The sale of each AMSALE Archive gown—whether purchased through a partner retailer, online or at the Madison Avenue salon—will be a step toward equality in the fashion industry.

The collection was unveiled during Bridal Fashion Week through an impactful video celebrating the craftsmanship of the design house. Interweaving dramatic imagery of the iconic gowns inside the Manhattan atelier, where each piece is handmade, with archival footage of the late founder discussing her design philosophy, the film pays tribute to the past and looks toward the future of fashion.

AMSALE Archive will be available in AMSALE’s Madison Avenue salon in late April. Chief Creative Officer Sarah Swann and CEO Neil Brown are available for virtual press appointments during Bridal Fashion Week beginning April 5; to set up an appointment, email fallon@amsale.com.

About AMSALE

Founded by Amsale Aberra and Neil Brown, The Amsale Group is one of the world’s leading luxury bridal houses, and widely credited as the inventor of the modern wedding dress. A Black-owned business headquartered in New Your City, with a salon on Madison Avenue, the collections including Amsale, Nouvelle Amsale, Amsale Bridesmaids, Little White Dress and Evening are carried in some of the finest bridal salons and specialty stores worldwide.

—

