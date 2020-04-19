Athletics@Home – ‘Color the Stars’ Series Features Olympic Icon Tirunesh Dibaba

With most international athletics competitions either canceled or postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic the World Athletics website has launched a downloadable 'color the stars' series for kids featuring iconic sports figures, including this week's highlight Tirunesh Dibaba. (Image: World Athletics)

World Athletics

Updated: April 23rd, 2020

Athletics@Home – colour the stars!

Have some crayons or coloured pencils? Then get to work colouring and getting to know some of our sport’s biggest stars.

We continue with two more all-time greats: Tirunesh Dibaba of Ethiopia and Japan’s Koji Murofushi.

Dibaba is one of the finest distance runners ever, having collected two world 5000m titles, three world 10,000m crowns, three Olympic gold and four world cross country triumphs. Murofushi, the 2004 Olympic champion in the hammer throw, also spun to the world title in 2011.

Download the pictures, get them printed and get to work.

—

