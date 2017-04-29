Addis Fine Art US Show Preview

Abiy Solomon, Primordial Modernity: The Raw Spirit of Lalibela I, 2014. (Courtesy of Addis Fine Art Gallery)

Press release

Addis Fine Art

Ethiopia — Addis Fine Art is pleased to present Girma Berta, Leikun Nahusenay and Abiy Solomon at the 19th edition of Salon Zurcher, New York.

Girma Berta is an award winning young artist based in the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, whose work fuses street photography with fine art. Born in 1990, Berta is a self-taught photographer. In his Moving Shadows series, solitary figures are juxtaposed against vibrant backgrounds, creating truly unique artworks which exemplify the contrasting colours and personalities on the street of his home town

Leikun Nahusenay’s multidiscipline practice is based in Addis Ababa, where he works from the Nas Gedame studio creating exquisite mixed media works.

Abiy Solomon’s photography series, Primordial Modernity: The Raw Spirit of Lalibela, offers a meditation on spirituality and the profound interiority of faith, as he photographs monks in Lalibela exiting and entering the hushed, dark spaces within the ancient rock-hewn churches.

If You Go:

Zurcher Gallery

33 Bleecker Street, New York NY 10012

www.galeriezurcher.com

Tuesday 2 May: Preview Day

Wednesday 3 May: 12 – 8pm

Thursday 4 May: 12 – 8pm

Friday 5 May: 12 – 8pm

Saturday 6 May: 12 – 8pm

Sunday 7 May: 2 – 5pm

Related:

Girma Berta’s new series, Moving Shadows II, at Red Hook Labs, New York | 4 – 14 May 2017



Girma Berta, Moving Shadow Series II, II 2017

Addis Fine Art is pleased to announce the launch of Girma Berta’s new series, Moving Shadows II, at Red Hook Labs and Nataal’s second co-organized group exhibition: New African Photography II.

Girma will be joined by seven contemporary artists, whose work engages with present-day Africa. The selected artists are both emerging and internationally recognized, and will be showing new, personal bodies of work addressing issues of representation and celebrating fresh perspectives on the continent. Spanning documentary, fashion and portrait photography, as well as video and performance, the exhibition hopes to tell modern narratives that surprise, captivate and inspire.

New African Photography II follows the success of the inaugural curatorial collaboration between Red Hook Labs and Nataal in 2016. US Vogue called the exhibition “a journey into the rich visual culture of Africa” while i-D hailed the line-up as “the new generation of talent changing the face of African photography.” This latest show hopes to build upon these achievements by supporting a larger and more diverse roll call of exceptional image-makers.

Opening of 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair will be held concurrently, and open to the public from May 5 – 7, 2017

If You Go:

Red Hook Labs

133-135 Imlay Street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

https://redhooklabs.com

http://nataal.com

Thursday 4 May: Preview 6-9pm

Friday 5 May: 12 – 8pm

Saturday 6 May: 12 – 8pm – Artists’ talk moderated by Sara Jennings: 2-4pm

Sunday 7 May: 12 – 8pm

Mon 8 – Sun 14 May: 10am-6pm (daily)

