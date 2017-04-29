Press release
Addis Fine Art
Ethiopia — Addis Fine Art is pleased to present Girma Berta, Leikun Nahusenay and Abiy Solomon at the 19th edition of Salon Zurcher, New York.
Girma Berta is an award winning young artist based in the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, whose work fuses street photography with fine art. Born in 1990, Berta is a self-taught photographer. In his Moving Shadows series, solitary figures are juxtaposed against vibrant backgrounds, creating truly unique artworks which exemplify the contrasting colours and personalities on the street of his home town
Leikun Nahusenay’s multidiscipline practice is based in Addis Ababa, where he works from the Nas Gedame studio creating exquisite mixed media works.
Abiy Solomon’s photography series, Primordial Modernity: The Raw Spirit of Lalibela, offers a meditation on spirituality and the profound interiority of faith, as he photographs monks in Lalibela exiting and entering the hushed, dark spaces within the ancient rock-hewn churches.
Full selection of artworks can be previewed here.
—
If You Go:
Zurcher Gallery
33 Bleecker Street, New York NY 10012
www.galeriezurcher.com
Tuesday 2 May: Preview Day
Wednesday 3 May: 12 – 8pm
Thursday 4 May: 12 – 8pm
Friday 5 May: 12 – 8pm
Saturday 6 May: 12 – 8pm
Sunday 7 May: 2 – 5pm
Related:
Girma Berta’s new series, Moving Shadows II, at Red Hook Labs, New York | 4 – 14 May 2017
Girma Berta, Moving Shadow Series II, II 2017
Addis Fine Art is pleased to announce the launch of Girma Berta’s new series, Moving Shadows II, at Red Hook Labs and Nataal’s second co-organized group exhibition: New African Photography II.
Girma will be joined by seven contemporary artists, whose work engages with present-day Africa. The selected artists are both emerging and internationally recognized, and will be showing new, personal bodies of work addressing issues of representation and celebrating fresh perspectives on the continent. Spanning documentary, fashion and portrait photography, as well as video and performance, the exhibition hopes to tell modern narratives that surprise, captivate and inspire.
New African Photography II follows the success of the inaugural curatorial collaboration between Red Hook Labs and Nataal in 2016. US Vogue called the exhibition “a journey into the rich visual culture of Africa” while i-D hailed the line-up as “the new generation of talent changing the face of African photography.” This latest show hopes to build upon these achievements by supporting a larger and more diverse roll call of exceptional image-makers.
Opening of 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair will be held concurrently, and open to the public from May 5 – 7, 2017
Full selection of artworks can be previewed here.
—
If You Go:
Red Hook Labs
133-135 Imlay Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
https://redhooklabs.com
http://nataal.com
Thursday 4 May: Preview 6-9pm
Friday 5 May: 12 – 8pm
Saturday 6 May: 12 – 8pm – Artists’ talk moderated by Sara Jennings: 2-4pm
Sunday 7 May: 12 – 8pm
Mon 8 – Sun 14 May: 10am-6pm (daily)
—
Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.