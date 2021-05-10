SPORT: Gudaf Tsegay Makes 10000m Debut With Crazy 29:39.42

In Portugal this past weekend the 24-year-old Gudaf Tsegay became the first woman in history who in her 10000m debut broke the 30-minute barrier. Tsegay's 29:39.42 puts her in fifth place on the world all-time list. (Watch Athletics)

Watch Athletics

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay ran an amazing 29:39.42 10,000m debut on Saturday at the Fernanda Ribeiro Gold Gala in Portugal.

The world indoor 1500m record holder (3:53.09), ran 14:55 for the first 5000m and then accelerated to 14:49 for the second half to win the race in 29:39.42.

Behind Tsegay finished Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne who returned to racing since 2018 and amazingly clocked 29:50.77. Meanwhile, Uganda’s Doreen Chesang took third place in 32:09.82.

The 24-year-old, Gudaf became the first woman in history who in her 10000m debut broke the 30-minute barrier. Tsegay’s 29:39.42 puts her in fifth place on the world all-time list.

In the men’s 10000m race Kenya’s world championships bronze medallist Rhonex Kipruto clocked 27:11.01 for the win. He finished miles ahead of compatriot Shadrack Koech (27:59.19).

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.