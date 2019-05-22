Spotlight: ZAAF Fashion Photos Shot in Afar, Ethiopia at Smithsonian in DC

ZAAF, which is founded by Ethiopian-American entrepreneur Abai Schulze (center), produces a brand of premium leather products that are designed and handcrafted by artisans in Ethiopia. (Photo from ZAFF store grand opening in Washington, DC on December 1st, 2018/ Matt Andrea for Tadias Magazine)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: May 22nd, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — This summer some incredible images shot in Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression — known as one of the hottest places on earth — will be featured at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art as part of a photography exhibition launched by the premium leather brand ZAAF.

ZAAF announced that the exhibit is scheduled to take place on July 1st, and will include “a short behind-the-scenes documentary of the photoshoot and a presentation of the new collection.” The Addis Ababa-based brand, which opened its first U.S. store in Washington D.C. last December, produces premium leather products including handbags, jackets, and travel accessories that are handmade by artisans in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian-American entrepreneur Abai Schulze who founded ZAAF says: “Most of our products are named after Ethiopian trees…I was inspired by the notion of deep roots reaching into abundantly rich Ethiopian culture and heritage, while bringing out beautiful new branches of creativity and functionality.”

The announcement for the Smithsonian event adds: “Building on our prize-winning and internationally recognized work established in Ethiopia, ZAAF is developing long-term growth opportunities across Africa, partnering with skilled artisans to develop high-end designer products that celebrates the boundless depths of our continent’s ancient cultures, designs, and natural wonders that have laid the foundation for the next wave of incomparable creativity, luxury, and style.”

—

If You Go:

ZAAF Presents: MADE IN AFRICA | AFAR, ETHIOPIA

Monday, July 1, 2019 at 6 PM – 8:30 PM

Smithsonian National Museum of African Art

950 Independence Avenue Southwest,

Washington, D.C.

Click here for Tickets

More info on Facebook

