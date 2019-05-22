Tadias Magazine
By Tadias Staff
Updated: May 22nd, 2019
New York (TADIAS) — This summer some incredible images shot in Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression — known as one of the hottest places on earth — will be featured at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art as part of a photography exhibition launched by the premium leather brand ZAAF.
ZAAF announced that the exhibit is scheduled to take place on July 1st, and will include “a short behind-the-scenes documentary of the photoshoot and a presentation of the new collection.” The Addis Ababa-based brand, which opened its first U.S. store in Washington D.C. last December, produces premium leather products including handbags, jackets, and travel accessories that are handmade by artisans in Ethiopia.
Ethiopian-American entrepreneur Abai Schulze who founded ZAAF says: “Most of our products are named after Ethiopian trees…I was inspired by the notion of deep roots reaching into abundantly rich Ethiopian culture and heritage, while bringing out beautiful new branches of creativity and functionality.”
The announcement for the Smithsonian event adds: “Building on our prize-winning and internationally recognized work established in Ethiopia, ZAAF is developing long-term growth opportunities across Africa, partnering with skilled artisans to develop high-end designer products that celebrates the boundless depths of our continent’s ancient cultures, designs, and natural wonders that have laid the foundation for the next wave of incomparable creativity, luxury, and style.”
If You Go:
ZAAF Presents: MADE IN AFRICA | AFAR, ETHIOPIA
Monday, July 1, 2019 at 6 PM – 8:30 PM
Smithsonian National Museum of African Art
950 Independence Avenue Southwest,
Washington, D.C.
Click here for Tickets
More info on Facebook
