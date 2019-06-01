Ethiopia’s Chief Justice Meaza Ashenafi Meets U.S. Supreme Court Judge Stephen Breyer — In Pictures

Ethiopia's Chief Justice Meaza Ashenafi meeting with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in Washington, D.C. on Friday, May 31st, 2019. (Photo: Fitsum Arega @fitsumaregaa/Twitter)

By Tadias Staff

Published: June 1st, 2019

New York (TADIAS) – The President of Ethiopia’s Supreme Court Meaza Ashenafi is currently visiting the United States and has met with U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer as part of her working trip.

Appointed by the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last fall Meaza, who is a women’s rights activist, is Ethiopia’s first female Chief Justice. She rose to international prominence in the late 1990s following her successful court case in Ethiopia that resulted in an end to the tradition of kidnapping girls for marriage. That case was the subject of the award-winning 2013 film Difret.

Meaza and Breyer met at the judge’s office in Washington D.C on Friday accompanied by Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the U.S., Fitsum Arega.

“Justice Breyer emphasized the importance of rule of law and the independence of the judiciary to ensure peace and development,” Fitsum shared on social media after the meeting.

Ethiopia’s Chief Justice Meaza Ashenafi and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in Washington, D.C. on Friday, May 31st, 2019. (Photo: Fitsum Arega @fitsumaregaa/Twitter)

Honored to meet #US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in his office, #DC with the visiting #Ethiopia/n Supreme Court Chief Justice Meaza Ashenafi. Justice Breyer emphasized the importance of rule of law and the independence of the judiciary to ensure peace and development. pic.twitter.com/pd7CJo14ui — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) June 1, 2019



(Photo: Fitsum Arega @fitsumaregaa/Twitter)

